Barwani becomes first district in Madhya Pradesh to launch Covid Treatment Plan in private hospitals

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district has become the first district in the state to launch Chief Minister’s Covid Treatment Plan in the private hospitals. Under the plan, Covid-19 treatment of poor people has started free of cost at private hospitals from Sunday.

Now, 20 per cent beds in all 10 private hospitals of the district, 7 hospitals of district headquarters and 3 hospitals of Sendhwa will be available free of cost to poor patients for treatment of corona.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma has appointed officers incharge and associate officers at private hospitals for plan’s effective implementation. They will ensure that no one from poor families faces trouble in receiving Covid treatment.