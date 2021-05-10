Barwani becomes first district in Madhya Pradesh to launch Covid Treatment Plan in private hospitals

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district has become the first district in the state to launch Chief Minister’s Covid Treatment Plan in the private hospitals. Under the plan, Covid-19 treatment of poor people has started free of cost at private hospitals from Sunday.
Now, 20 per cent beds in all 10 private hospitals of the district, 7 hospitals of district headquarters and 3 hospitals of Sendhwa will be available free of cost to poor patients for treatment of corona.
Collector Shivraj Singh Verma has appointed officers incharge and associate officers at private hospitals for plan’s effective implementation. They will ensure that no one from poor families faces trouble in receiving Covid treatment.
A Covid patient can get free treatment in the hospital on the basis of Ayushman card. If a person does not have it, then he can avail the facility on the basis of food entitlement slip and Samagra ID card.
The officers appointed at private hospitals will report daily about the Chief Minister Covid Treatment Plan to nodal officer and additional collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid.
In case of any problem, the patient or their attendant can contact officers on their mobile phone.
