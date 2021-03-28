Barwani: Bawangaja Siddhakshetra closes for devotees again amid corona rise

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): With rise in corona infection, religious and social activities have been affected with normal life. Bawangaja Siddhakshetra in Barwani district, a popular pilgrimage of Jain community, too has closed.

The Bawangaja Siddhakshetra trust has decided to close its temple from Saturday while suspending routine activities till further notice. The decision has been taken to protect its volunteers, visitors and local communities who visit it from Covid-19.

Situated about eight kilometres from district headquarters, it is located in Satpura mountain range. Thousands of pilgrims including many from Maharashtra visit this place daily. Their numbers increase manifold from Dhulendi to Rang Panchami.

Bawangaja Siddhakshetra trust manager Indrajit Mandloi said temple trust cancelled booking of 500 pilgrims from different places. “It is difficult to manage rush of pilgrims amidst pandemic. Information has been sent to relatives through mobile and social media groups about closure,” he added.

Last year, on March 20, all the religious places were closed on the directives of state government. The same situation has risen a year after.