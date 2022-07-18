Barwani: Administration takes possession of 6.09 acre land grabbed by mafia

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the ongoing drive against land mafia, the district administration took possession of 6.097 acre of land grabbed by land mafia here at Pansemal town of Barwani district on Sunday. The market value of the land is estimated to be over Rs 64 crore and 44 lakh.

Giving further information, Pansemal SDM Anshu Javala said that 6.097 acre land (land survey number 41/1) was registered in revenue records of Charnoi Mad (grazing land) till 1958. Later, the land was fraudulently registered privately under the names of 6 persons (Pawan Industries). Barwani collector was apprised by the appellants that sub-divisional officer Pansemal declared the land as government land. Upon which, it was transferred to the revenue court. On which the collector passed the order after scrutiny of records which revealed that the land survey number 41/1 located in Pansemal was registered as government land in revenue records of Charnoi mad. In his order, collector Verma stated to enter the survey numbers in the revenue records in the government records and declared the unauthorised occupation of land. On the instructions of the district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, tehsildar Pansemal reached the spot and took possession of the land and included records in revenue records.