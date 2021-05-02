Barwani: Administration recovers missing oxygen concentrator machine

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has seized 1 of the 2 oxygen concentrator machines that went missing from Asha Gram, the largest Covid Care Centre in the district.

Sub divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said he had received information about 2 missing oxygen concentrators from Covid Care Centre. When he questioned about it, the attendant admitted that he had taken the machine with him while returning home so that patients benefit when they need it.

To this, the SDM warned the attendant to avoid the act in future. Besides, he requested a patient and his family to return the second machine.