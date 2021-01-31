BARWANI: 2,300 square feet of government land freed from encroachment under good governance drive

Barwani: About 2,300 square feet of government land was freed of encroachment under good governance drive on Saturday. It is located at Bokrata Road of Pati Nagar in front of ITI College. Pati tehsildar Asha Parmar said a house was constructed illegally a year back on government land, which is worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

On Saturday, a joint team of administration, police department and revenue department razed it with the help of JCB. The Barwani district administration has been removing encroachments under good governance drive.

On January 10, the illegal farm house of DK Meena, an accused in several crime cases, was razed at State Highway-17 near Banbana Lake. Meena had built a double-storeyed house on 500 square feet of land and had set up two tin sheds in 2,000 square feet area.

In a major move on January 21, the administration took over Ranjit Club in Barwani due to violation of lease deed. A hotel built illegally in its premises was also demolished.