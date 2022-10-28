Barwani: 13-year-old boy undertaking Narmada Parikrama on cycle

Barwani(Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy is undertaking a bicycle Yatra to cover the Narmada circumambulation (a total of 1,300 km) on his own with great faith, grit and determination. Upon reaching Barwani, locals were utterly surprised to know about the young boy.

Om Khangare, a Class 8 student, hailing from Nasik in Maharashtra, decided to undertake this journey all alone. Till now, the boy has covered a total of 300 kilometres from Nasik (Maharashtra) to Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) on bicycle.

When asked he said that he drew inspiration from his father who had undertaken the 1,300 kilometres journey on the banks of Narmada river a few years back. The journey over various terrains has great significance in Hinduism. His family also inspired and encouraged him to complete the circumambulation of the holy river.

Pramod Joshi, a member of Siddheshwar Narmada Seva Sansthan told that it is a matter of great surprise that at such a young age, the boy decided to cover the holy Parikrama Marg in today’s social media age where children hardly spare time from their studies. The boy has been the talk of the town now and has become a source of inspiration for locals.