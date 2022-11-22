Barwah: The Palladian House gets ICSE affiliation

FP Photo

Barwah (Madhya Pradesh): The Palladian House Barwah, a school which has earned a name for its high standard of quality education in the western region of Madhya Pradesh, has now been recognised by Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The Palladian House will be the first school in the entire region to be accredited as an ICSE residential school.

The founder and director of the school, Mukesh Gupta, said that on the basis of its quality education and high-level educational arrangements, The Palladian House Barwah has received the recognition of ICSE.

This achievement is a matter of pride not only for us, but for the entire Nimad.

Gupta told that at the time of laying the foundation of this institution 20 years ago, the aim of providing quality modern education was clear in our mind and we were tirelessly engaged in this direction for the last two decades.

Explaining the reason for choosing the ICSE curriculum over the general practice, principal Richa Gupta said that in this curriculum, full emphasis is given on the quality of education, therefore, special attention is given to language, science, mathematics and literature, which are important for the all-round development of the students. And this proves very helpful for world-class higher education, the principal said.

