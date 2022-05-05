Barwah: 1,223 constable trainees pass out from CISF regional training centre

Barwah (Madhya Pradesh): The passing out parade of 1,223 trainees of the 56th batch of constable GD trainees was held on Thursday at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) regional training centre, Barwah in Khargone district.

Additional director general (Training and Director Police Training Academy) Anuradha Shankar, IPS, was the chief guest of this grand parade.

Khargone district collector Anugrah P, deputy inspector general Regional Training Center Barwaha Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS, commandant Regional Training Center Barwaha, Ila Chandra Pandey, chief medical Officer MI Rahman, commandant CISF 1ST RBn Virendra Pratap Singh, superintendent of police PTC Indore Hitika Vasal, IPS, MLA Barwaha Sachin Birla, chief manager NTPC Selda Rakesh Kannojia, and all officers of RTC and 1st RBn were present in the function.

Manoj Kumar Sharma administered the oath of duty to the trainees. The best performing trainees were awarded.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:05 PM IST