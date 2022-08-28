Barnagar: Jain Public School director attends school development programme at IIM Kozhikode

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Jain Public School, Barnagar (Dholana) run by JGI Group Bangalore is a rich source of learning to develop the minds and polish the personality of children in the region. It has forged a new path towards educational excellence with its student-centred institutions imparting guidance for national and international events.

On similar lines, director Ankit Vohra took part in the School Management Development Programme run by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Kerala. IIM Kozhikode (Kerala).

The programme aims to determine a systematic approach of self-review, identifying areas of improvement and providing the requisite handholding support to bridge the gap.

Vohra held a two-day meeting with Dr Devashish Chatterjee the director of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and discussed important topics and school management development. IIM Kozhikode ranks as the fourth best institute across the country in the management category, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework ranking.

Dr Devashish Chatterjee the director of IIIM Kozhikode has over two decades of experience in teaching. He has taught leadership courses at various schools including Harvard University, University of Oxford, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, and IIM Kozhikode. Chatterjee has authored 17 books in various languages. He even presented an outline of Vision 2047 to the country, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval and issued orders for implementation.

Managing trustee of the institution AbhayTongya, trustees Sushil Golecha, Subhash Vohra and the principal Abhilash Gautam extended hearty wishes to Vohra.

Read Also Barnagar: Ex MLA Shantilal Dhabai complains of violation of norm in standing committee polls