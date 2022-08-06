e-Paper Get App

Bankaner: Grand Kawad Yatra organised

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
Bankaner (Madhya Pradesh): National Tribal Congress coordinator Radheshyam Muvel organised a grand Kawad Yatra with a massive number of devotees in it. There is a public discussion that the Yatra might be recorded in the Limca Book of Records, in view of the fact that about 2000 Kawadiyas participated in the Yatra,

Reportedly, after completing the 18 kilometres of the journey, devotees performed jal abhishek at Bank Nath Shiva temple, Manawar with water carried from the Narmada banks at Semalda village.

While returning from Semalda village, the city Congress president Narayan Johri, Kedar Patidar, Shyam Prajapat, Ritesh Sen, Jitendra Solanki, block Congress president Sandeep Aggarwal, Rishabh, and many other Congress members welcomed them.

