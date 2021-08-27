Bajirao Mastani singer Prithvi Gandharv shoots first video song in city

Indore

Bollywood playback singer Prithvi Gandharv remembered for his songs in the film Bajirao Mastani, decided to shoot his first personal video song ‘Aahaatien’ in Indore.

The singer born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has always been fascinated by Indore and finds the city ‘Mini-Mumbai’.

The 31-year-old singer said, “My music is inspired from life, nature and real experiences, which is easy to spot and feel in Indore.” He labels his music as soulful music.

“The prime reason that got me to choose to work in Indore is working with ‘Apne Log’, i.e. team of Shaineel and Anooj Jain in Indore,” Gandharv said.

He added that working with right people often helps in creating wonderful music. “In Mumbai, it is easy to find creative people, but the working style of Jains inspired me and I decided to opt for Indore over Mumbai,” Gandharv said.

Where is the video shot in Indore?

The video is shot in a horse riding club in Indore. “The video shooting locations that one could find in Indore is surprisingly varied and the working style here is truly unique,” Gandharv said.

He added that video shooting was much easier here. “There is a novelty here, which can inspire any artiste to find soulful music,” Gandharv said.

Is Indore becoming the next destination for shoots?

Indore has been known as mini-Mumbai for decades, but is it really becoming the next destination for shooting? There are many reasons that young artists like Gandharv chose to shoot here. Some of them are: New locations, cheaper rates of locations and history of culture and art in the state.

The Indore Gharana

Indore gharana is one of the vocal gharanas of Indian classical music. It was founded by Amir Khan, who studied the styles of Abdul Wahid Khan, Aman Ali Khan, Rajab Ali Khan and Abdul Karim Khan and amalgamated their style.

Gandharvs': A family of musicians

Gandharv’s grandfather Mohan Singh is a renowned harmonium player in the Indian film industry. His father Ashok Gandharv ji, a renowned violinist, who pushed him to learn various instruments like the violin, the piano and the sitar, which lead to his growth as a composer.

His mother Lakshmi and sister Kalpana have also sung various songs for popular Bollywood hits including Tanu weds Manu.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:01 AM IST