Bagh: WCD project officer interact with staffers, reviews work

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development department project officer Kamal Singh Ningwal took a meeting of all the anganwadi workers and sector in-charges of the development block on Friday. Ningwal instructed all the workers to achieve their target by February 14. Instructions were also given to make entries of all beneficiaries, children up to 6 months.

Through the app and the nutrition tracker, online entry of all the beneficiaries coming to the center is also to be done, he said.The project officer also asked the workers to be very careful about the health of the kids as well as their in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The project officer instructed all the workers that after completing their target, the next meeting in this regard will be held again on February 14, in which nothing will be considered.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:22 PM IST