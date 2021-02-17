BAGH: New building of Rural Livelihood Mission inaugurated, local leaders asks officials to ensure that maximum number of women benefit

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The new building of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission on Bypass Road in Bagh development block was inaugurated by area MLA and former forest minister Umang Singhar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Mission’s district project manager Aparna Pandey shed light on activities of mission. MLA Singhar said maximum number of women from the area should benefit and every family of the area should benefit. Singhar also interacted with women and received information on how many women have benefited so far.

Block Congress president Rohit Jhanwar said the women can also join Bagh print business to increase sources of income. Janpad panchayat CEO Yogendra Jat, BEO Veerbhan Mandloi, janpad vice president Padam Singh Guddu Ningwal, city congress president Salam Khan Pathan and others were present on the occasion along with members of Ajivika Mission and department heads.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission block coordinator Suresh Parmar.