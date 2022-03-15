Bagh: MLA Singhar takes out gair at Bhagoria haat

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Tens and hundreds of tribals thronged the Bhagoria haat and danced on the beats of dhol on Monday. Member of legislative assembly Umang Singhar took out 'Umang gair', which was joined by villagers in large numbers. Tribal dance teams and around 75 dhol and drum players also accompanied Singhar during the gair, celebrating the Bhagoria festival with gusto. The MLA also could not resist himself from dancing to the tunes of DJ and later took pictures with the youth.

The BJP workers also took out a Kesaria gair where leaders and party workers celebrated the festival with gaiety. The maximum crowd was witnessed on the sports ground on bypass.

Various small shops were set up from Baghini River to Bhairu Temple in the haat bazaar while the traders from outside had been allotted space in the sports ground to set up their shops.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:52 PM IST