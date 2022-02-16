Bagh: Dr Neha Malviya gets an emotional farewell

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): People bade farewell to Dr Neha Malviya at a function organised at Kabra complex. Dr Malviya, who was posted at Tanda community health centre, has been transferred to Indore.

Addressing the gathering, she said that working at community health centre was a learning experience of a life time. She further said that the love and respect received from residents, staff and Kabra family would never be forgotten.

Naib tehsildar Jagar Rawat appreciated the determination and honesty in Dr Malviyaís work. Block medical officer Dr RK Shinde said that Dr Neha managed health facilities in Tanda area very well and described her as his right hand. Gandhwani BMO Dr Puran Singh, Dr Veerbhadra Muwel, staff nurse Ranjana Baghel and Ritesh Kabra shared their experiences with Dr Malviya highlighting her generosity and work efficiency. Kabra and Dilip Singh Kushwaha presented a memento to Dr Malviya.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:12 PM IST