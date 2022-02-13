Badnawar: Villagers informed about mediation in literacy camp

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long legal literacy camp was organised on mediation for the villagers on Kod gram panchayat premises.

Judge Ritushree Gupta addressing the gathering said that several pending cases in court can be settled through arbitration. Several cases related to land, property, family disputes, bank loan related matters, property tax issues, motor vehicle accident claims and others can be resolved through mediation in Lok Adalat. Pre-diagnosis of a claim under pre-litigation can also be done through arbitration. Gupta informed the villagers that the tehsil legal services committee gives the information regarding legal aid and free counselling to the poor. Giving an example, Gupta said that in several dispute cases, police register the case and present challan in the court. The accused is granted bail in some cases and during the trial, if settlement is possible through mediation, one can submit a settlement application to resolve the case, she informed the villagers.

Human Rights Commission member Rajpurohit spoke about the purpose of the legal literacy camp and the constitutional and legal rights of the people.

Villagers apprised them of the damage being done by Nilgai to crops in the fields and requested to resolve the issue. Panchayat secretary Jeevan Singh Dodia, court staff and many others were present in the camp. Manohar Jain conducted the programme and Santosh Limdia proposed the vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:49 PM IST