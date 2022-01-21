Badnawar: Take strict action against traders accused of under-weighing grains, farmers to administration

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Block Kisan Congress submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Ajmersingh Goud addressed to Dhar collector Dr Pankaj Jain demanding stern action against the trader in the case of under-weighing of grains at the Krishi Upaj Mandi.

Farmers also demanded administration to install weighing bridge of 10 tonnes capacity at the mandi to help farmers save time and to check under-weighing of grains.

Scores of farmers created ruckus at Badnawar Krishi Upaj Mandi accusing officials of not weighing their produce properly on January 17. The situation was brought under control only after the intervention of SDM and weighing in-charge officer Virendra Katare, who prepared panchnama and seized the weighing bridge.

According to panchnama report, farmers Kailash Patidar, a resident Chotiya Balod, Ishwarlal Chhapaniya, a resident of Mausar village, and Krishna, a resident Kherod village had brought their dollar gram to Badnavar Mandi for sale.

Farmers claimed that they had weighed their produce at a weighing bridge in Shivansh Tulavati Jhamklal. When they weighed their produce at another weighing bridge their suspicion about malfunctioning in the weighing bridge turned out to be true.

Irate farmers created ruckus at the mandi. Farmers alleged that the machine was weighing about four to five-kilogram gram less for every quintal. They alleged a total of 107-kilogram gram grain was weighed less by the machine at Shivansh Tulavati Jhamklal. Farmers claimed a loss of over Rs 8,000.

Farmers claimed that despite lodging complaints in the past, no action has been taken against such traders. This type of loot is being done by the traders in connivance with the Mandi administration for a long time.

It was told in the memorandum that this trader was caught twice in the past as well. But with the connivance of the Mandi administration, the license was renewed again under the new name.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:17 PM IST