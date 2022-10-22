Badnawar: Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting held

Badnawar(Madhya Pradesh): A crucial meeting of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of primary health centre in Kachibarod village was held in which members of the Samiti has raised issue of liquor shop in the village. Members of the Samiti submitted a memorandum to the shop manager demanding to relocate the shop.

It was told in the memorandum that at present there is a primary health centre in front of where the liquor shop is operating. Large number of villagers as well as patients from nearby Karoda, Dhamana, Beganda, Silodia villages visits the PHC daily for treatment. But due to the liquor shop, alcoholics abuse and misbehave every day. Due to which women staff and patients have to face a lot of problems. Sometimes there are disputes as well.

Not only PHC, but temples are also located on Badnawar Road, where women travel through this route. Women suffer a lot due to indecent behaviour of alcoholics. The residents of the colony located close to the shop also face problems.

It was also told in the memorandum that a few days ago a demand was made from the SDM in this regard. The Rogi Kalyan Samiti also urges that the shop should be shifted from here immediately. Even after this, the shop was not removed and if any unpleasant situation arises, then the manager of the liquor shop will be responsible for it. While giving the memorandum, along with district representatives Paritosh Singh Rathore, Satish Mundra, Manoj Jain and many women were present.