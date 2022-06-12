Badnawar road mishap: Distributing his wedding cards was his last act

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable from Kukshi village posted in Mandsaur district died in a road accident after his motorcycle collided with a Nilgai, police said. The accident took place at around 4 pm on Sunday in front of Hotel Vanasthali, some distance from Multhan village on Lebad - Nayagaon four-lane road. Two of his companions were injured. The Nilgai also died in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as constable Kamlesh, 32, Keram Singh Chauhan, a resident of Khandlai village, Lalghatipura, Kukshi who was posted at the Mandsaur district control room.

He was heading towards his native village from Mandsaur where he had gone to distribute wedding cards for his marriage scheduled for June 16.

He was accompanied by Deepak, son of Sharad Dhangar amd Arun, son of Surpal Singh Sastia of Mandsaur. The duo has been critically injured in the accident.

According to the eye witnesses, the trio collided with the Nilgai while the animal was crossing the road.

On receiving the information, EMT Sunil Sen and pilot Amrit Parmar of 108 ambulances brought all three to Badnawar Hospital. But Kamlesh had succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. On receiving information, the policemen reached the hospital and informed the family members.

