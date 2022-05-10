Badnawar: Miscreants pelt stones on vehicles at four-lane highway; several persons sustain injuries, 2 held

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A group of unidentified miscreants pelted stones on vehicles passing through Lebad–Nayagaon four-lane highway on the outskirts of Badnawar town of Dhar district. Many persons sustained injuries in the incident and two miscreants were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Badnawar police said that the incident occurred around 11pm on Monday between the Borali Liquor Factory and Choklan Toll Plaza. The miscreant pelted stones on vehicles passing through the highway with an intention of looting. They pelted stones on around 10 vehicles in which several persons got injured.

The windscreen and window glasses of many of the passenger buses and trucks were shattered. The miscreants not only targeted the heavy vehicles but also cars and bike riders. The occupants of the vehicle, however, did not stop the vehicles on the spot to avoid the robbery.

One Vijay Joshi, a media person who was also returning by a car stopped at the toll plaza located at some distance away and informed the employees about the stone pelting incident. Later, also informed the police about it.

Following the information, the dial 100 of Badnawar police and Kanwan police team rushed to the spot. The police team caught two miscreants while others fled in the dark. According to reports, the miscreants were said to be from nearby villages.

Later, Kapil Yadav, a bike rider from Manasa village who was injured in the incident was taken to the Badnawar Hospital in a Dial Hundred vehicle. Others who sustained minor injuries left for their destination in their respective vehicles. The police, however, raided the nearby villages in the night itself to find the miscreants.

Nonetheless, it is known that the miscreants often target the vehicles on the highway with an intention to rob passengers.

