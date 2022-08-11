Badnawar: Meena Yadav assumes charge as Council president in simple ceremony

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected Badnawar Municipal Council president Meena Shekhar Yadav took charge during the auspicious time in the new council building on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the chief municipal officer (CMO) Asha Bhandari handed over the charge to Meena Yadav on behalf of the administrator and SDM Virendra Katare.

During this, along with newly elected vice president Rajendra Singh Panwar, MLA representative Rajendra Saraf, senior leaders Shekhar Yadav, Shankarrao, Shantilal Sirvi, Deepak Jadhav, Santosh Chauhan, Sajid Khan and councillor Bharti Rathod, Jitendra Sharma, Anita Chauhan, dignitaries including Anita Jadhav, Sukhram Devda, Mahipal Singh Panwar, Babita Nagal, Harish Manglia and Chenabai Damar were present. All the councillors were also present.

World Tribal Day: JAYS, tribal community hold massive procession

Celebrating The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (World Tribal Day, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) and tribal community members from Badnawar and its adjoining villages organised a massive procession in the village.

It started from Government Nandram Chopra Excellent Complex and ended at Krishi Upaj Mandi after going to different parts of the village.

The tribals were welcomed at different places of the city by the Congress including at the bus stand but were not welcomed anywhere by the BJP.

Tribal dance teams and singers from Gujarat, singing songs in their language, were swaying to the melodious songs on the DJ. In the rally, along with the former president of Dhar district and Congress leader Manoj Singh Gautam, many senior leaders of the party also participated.

The chief guest of the function Hariram Patel, BEO Vikram Rathod, district panchayat member Ashok Davar, tehsil president Kailash Ninama and Many speakers expressed their views and messages on de-addiction, and plantation and for the preservation of tribal traditional culture.