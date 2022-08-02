Badnawar: Man gets lifer for burning wife to death for cutting garlic without permission

Jail/ Representational Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional session judge Rekha R Chandravanshi sentenced an accused to life imprisonment who had burned his wife to death. The court found him guilty under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and also slapped a fine of Rs three thousand on him.

According to prosecution, accused Prakash Bheela, a resident of Pipalipada village under Kanwan police station had beaten up his wife Kavita and burnt her by pouring kerosene on March 1, 2018 over the matter of cutting garlic without informing him. Kavita sustained 100 per cent burn and was referred to Indore’s MY Hospital for treatment.

The police had registered a case of murder against the accused by taking the statements of the witnesses. During the trial, the prosecution was successful in proving its case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt by examining the evidence on record.

The accused was not present in the court during the pronouncement of the judgement. Therefore, an order was issued for an arrest warrant to undergo the sentence by confiscating his bail bond. The accused was in judicial custody during the trial of the case and was later released on bail.

