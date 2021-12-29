Badnawar: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering Charted Accountant

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A court of additional sessionís judge Rashmina Chaturvedi here in Badnawar has sentenced the main accused of Charted Accountant (CA) Mayur Bokadiya murder case with life imprisonment.

Court held Danish Shah alias Ballu Battery guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also sentenced another accused Amjad Khan to three-year of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the crime. It imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

The accused identified as Danish entered home of Mayur on March 10, 2018 between 10.30 am and 11.00 am and shot him dead before fleeing from the spot.

Danish was booked and arrested after a probe on March 15, 2018. After interrogating him, the other accused Amjad was also nabbed.

Police also confiscated the pistol which they used for the murder.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:24 PM IST