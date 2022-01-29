Badnawar: Man gets life imprisonment for murder

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Second Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Akhand awarded life imprisonment to a man in a murder case on Friday, sources said on Saturday.

Additional public prosecutor Bhanupratap Singh Panwar said that Sanjay Mogia of Ingoriya had attacked Angoorbala with a sharp knife for refusing physical relationship on September 17, 2016.

Complainant Mukesh Mogia of Ratlam said that he knew the deceased since she was a student. Angoorbala was married to Kanhaiyalal of Bishankhedi who passed away soon. Later, his aunt’s son Sanjay eloped with her to Gujarat. A month before the incident, they returned to the town and Angoorbala decided to live with Mukesh at his sister’s house. On the day of the incident, Mukesh had gone to the temple in the afternoon. While returning, Mukesh saw Sanjay escaping from his house with his hands drenched in blood. Mukesh rushed to the spot and found Angoorbala lying dead on floor.

Police registered a case against Sanjay under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was proved guilty during the trial on the basis of evidences, witness statements and medical reports.

A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed on the accused. He shall have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for six months in case of non-payment of penalty. The court cancelled the bail bond of the accused and sent him to Badnawar sub-jail.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:09 PM IST