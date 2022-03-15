Badnawar: Farmer vs trader at anaj mandi, Work stalled for two hours

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Trading and auctioning of wheat remained stalled for more than two hours at Badnawar-based anaj mandi after a dispute between traders and farmers on Monday.

Farmers raised slogans against mandi administration and traders and kept the mandi main gate closed for more than two hours. On receiving the information, tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur reached the spot and resolved the matter.

Later in the evening, sub-divisional magistrate and weighing officer Virendra Katarey had a meeting with the tradersí and farmersí representatives.

SDM apprised them that due to the implementation of the Damoh model, now along with bringing their produce to the agricultural produce market, farmers need to bring a copy of their Aadhar card, Samagra ID, and B-1 document, so that their harvest can be auctioned easily. With this system, no other person will be able to sell his produce in the name of farmers.

Given the complaints of under weighing, SDM said that it is necessary to keep a 5 kg weight in the shops in the grain market and vegetable market.

In the morning protesting farmers accused that the prices were suddenly reduced in wheat auctioning. The wheat that was being sold up to a maximum of Rs 2400 per quintal, fell to Rs 1800.

Earlier, the hammals in mandi went on strike demanding an increase in their wages. The auction started after the traders and hammals agreed to increase the rate, but then the farmers became agitated due to the sudden reduction in the price.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:04 PM IST