Badnawar becomes first council in district to make plastic granules from waste

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar municipal council in Dhar district has crossed another milestone as the council has become the first municipal council in the district to prepare plastic granules from domestic door-to-door (plastic) waste.

Badnawarís chief municipal officer (CMO), Asha Bhandari, said that Badnawar town was taking more steps towards cleanliness and the council had decided to segregate plastic from the waste generated by households in 15 wards of the town. Later, the plastic waste turned into granules will be recycled for production of different items.

The sub-engineers of the civic body, Sarang Puranik, Manmohan Rathod, Safai Daroga Bharat Utwal, Kamlesh Patidar, Ramzan Ali, and other employees visited the trenching ground on the outskirts of town and inspected the project. They carried out testing of all the machines engaged in the work, as well.

CMO Bhandari said that, in the past, the council had bought and kept machines worth lakhs of rupees. They were slowly becoming useless. They had been commissioned with the help of staff and technicians in the past.

ìAfter a few days of trial, we got success in our work. After Pithampur municipality, it is the first municipal council in the district where these grains have been made using unusable plastic,î Bhandari added.

Bhandari said that the granules which would be produced here would be useful in plastic factories, which could buy their raw material from here. It would be used for making plastic pipes, utensils, buckets and other items. Its sale will generate income for the council and help in development works.

For taking this step towards cleanliness, SDM and administrator of the civic body Virendra Katare, BJP mandal president Akshay Sharma, MLA representative-in-council Shekhar Yadav and others appreciated the CMO and other employees.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:29 PM IST