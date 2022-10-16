Badnawar: Accused flees from police custody

BADNAWAR (DHAR): One accused brought for a medical check-up at the civil hospital here in Badnawar village of Dhar district fled from police custody on Saturday. According to police, accused Sandeep son of Mukesh Karigar, a resident of Sankal Bawdi Road, Badnawar and his brother Sachin were charged with sections 307 and 376 respectively of the Indian Penal Court (IPC). Sandeep brought to the hospital before presenting him to the local court.

A case was registered against the said miscreants by complainant Rahul Singh for attempting to murder his father Tej Singh Chauhan on September 16.

Sandeep managed to open his handcuffs and ran away. On receiving the information, policemen chased him but were unable to catch him as he crossed the Balwanti River via the post-mortem room of the hospital and fled towards village Kheda.

Later, a manhunt was launched to trace him but til the filing of this report, he was not found. Notably, this is the fourth incident in recent years of an accused escaping from police custody in the area. Similarly, a criminal has also had an encounter while fleeing from the bus after attacking the police. A prisoner had also escaped by climbing the jail's wall but was soon caught.

