Badnawar: 98 candidates to contest janpad election

Following the withdrawal of 25 candidates from 25 wards, a total of 98 candidates are left in the fray for janpad panchayat elections and were allotted election symbols on Friday itself.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Elections for the post of Janpad panchayat members are all set to take place under the three-tier panchayat elections 2022. Friday was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Two candidates will contest elections each in Ward no 8 Borali, ward no 13 Kod and ward 24 Karodkalan. Three candidates will contest elections each from Borda, Kankraj, Bidwal, Bhatbamanda, Kanwan and Nagda wards.

The post of Badnawar janpad president is reserved for a general category woman candidate. While 13 posts are reserved for women and 12 for men in 25 wards. Out of 25 wards, 12 wards are reserved for the general category, 10 for ST and 3 wards are reserved for SC category candidates.

article-image
