Badnawar: 18 Congress workers court arrest while staging a protest against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Badnawar: As many 18 Congress workers courted arrest and sent to temporary jail at the Government College ahead of arrival of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district on Monday.

All the Congress workers had gathered at Chopati four-lane to submit a memorandum to Scindia.

According to information, Congress workers demanding loan waiver for farmers, compensation to those who died due to corona infection. They raised slogans as part of protest.

Failing to disperse party workers, police arrested them. Those arrested include state Congress secretary Manish Bokadia, former municipal council president Abhishek Talla Modi, Kamal Singh Sisodia, Nirmal Verma and others.

Talking to media, Bokadia said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once said that democracy ends and dictatorship rises when opponents are treated as traitors. BJP should not forget this, he said.