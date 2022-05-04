Badnagar: Ladli Laxmi Utsav celebrated across district, mothers of newborn feted

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Ladli Utsav' welfare programme is being organised across all aganwadi centres in Badnagar from May 2 to 11.

On the first day, a huge rally was taken out and Ladli Laxmi Yojana assurance cards were distributed. Mothers of newborn babies were felicitated. The idea behind organising these programmes is to empower the girl child, improve the sex ratio, develop a positive attitude towards the birth of girl child, upgrade the educational level of the girl child and improve their health. The goal of the programme includes preventing infanticide and bringing about a positive change in the mindset of society about the birth and upbringing of the girl child.

Under Ladli Utsav, various programmes like creative contests, awareness about sanitary pads, indigenous sports competitions, health check-ups of adolescent girls, personal hygiene and rangoli competitions and other competitions will be carried out. On this occasion, Sangeeta Saxena, Hitesh Kunwar, Sulochana Saini, Deepmala Chawla and Ranjita Shukla were. Project officer AK Parihar reviewed all necessary preparations.

