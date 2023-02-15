Badmash Gang: Delayed report puts a brake on varsity decision

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the committee of Institute of Management Studies (IMS) had suspended seven guilty students in the firecrackers’ incident, the disciplinary committee has not submitted any report to the vice-chancellor.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyala (DAVV) on Monday suspended seven students claiming to be members of the Badmash Gang, including a girl student and two students from the minority community, for throwing a dare and then bursting fire-crackers at the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) campus. The matter has also been forwarded to UTD Proctorial Board for further inquiry.

However, after five days, the committee has not submitted the report to vice-chancellor, Renu Jain. Due to the delayed report, university administration is unable to take any action against the “gang” members.

After suspending members of the “Badmash Gang”, the department handed over the matter to the disciplinary committee of the university. On Thursday, the committee members questioned the students in the Data Science department and recorded their statements.

LK Tripathi, president of the Students’ Welfare Association, said the report will be placed before the V-C in a day or two.

THE CASE

According to reports, first semester students of the five-year MBA (e-commerce) course had pasted the dare banner. The committee went through the footage of CCTV cameras on the institute premises and zeroed in on two to three students found suspiciously moving towards the place where the firecrackers were burst.

SUSPENDED ALL SEVEN

“On the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, we have suspended all the seven students and seized their mobile phones. The matter has been forwarded to the Proctorial Board for further inquiry and final punishment,” said IMS director Prof. Sangeeta Jain.

INFORMING SAGE

Names of two students of SAGE University were also involved in the act. DAVV officers said that they would be writing a letter to the SAGE recommending action against the students. “We will also ask the private university to ensure that their students do not visit our teaching departments until invited,” registrar Ajay Verma said.

