Baby lifting case in MY Hospital: Cops still grope in the dark, hosp not ready to take responsibility

Indore: Police couldn’t get any substantial clue of the accused even after three days of the incident of baby lifting in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. Moreover, the hospital administration too continued to hit in the dark and was busy in fetching the CCTV footages.

Meanwhile, police have announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the unidentified woman.

However, the probe panel constituted Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, recorded statements of the duty doctors, unit in-charge, and the duty nurse on Wednesday.

CSP (Sanyogitaganj) Purti Tiwari said, “We are investigating the case and trying to follow the trail of the accused. We have been checking more CCTVs in other areas of the city to get the clue. We will soon find the accused.” She also informed that the police have been trying different possible numbers to match the right number of the accused vehicle’s number plate

Chairman of the probe committee Dr KK Arora said that they have registered the statement of duty doctors and the duty nurse.

“We have recorded statements of the unit in-charge Dr Gayatri Mathuria, duty doctors, and the duty nurse Anjali Joseph. We will take statements of the security guards on Thursday,” Dr Arora told Free Press.

The committee will submit its report to the Dean on Thursday evening after which action would be initiated by the college and hospital administration against the responsible.

“We will take action on the basis of probe panel’s report. We fetched more CCTV cameras to see whether anyone else was involved in the same,” Superintendent Dr PS Thakur said.

Family members' statements not recorded

Family members of the woman, whose baby was stolen, alleged that their statements were not recorded by the probe panel yet.

“Our statements were not taken by the committee on Wednesday and they didn’t even call us for recording statement on Thursday,” family members said.

AAP demands deployment of CISF

Activists of Aam Aadmi Party staged demonstration at MY Hospital and demanded deployment of CISF for the hospital’s security. Junior Doctors’ Association had also demanded deployment of CISF in the hospital in 2017 after a dispute with the attendants.

Bounty of Rs 10,000 on accused: SP

Superintendent of Police (East) Vijay Khatri said that they have constituted a team under police station in-charge of Sanyogitaganj TI Rajeev Tripathi to probe over every aspect in the case.

“We have also announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused. We believe that she will be arrested soon,” Khatri told Free Press.