Baby lifting case at MY Hospital: STF joins probe, looks for organised gang

Indore: While the police have been groping in the dark to identify the accused in the baby lifting case at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the Special Task Force has also started investigating the case to probe whether any organised gang is involved in these cases.

Inspector of STF MA Syed and his team reached MY Hospital on Thursday to investigate the case. They checked the likely entry and exit routes of the accused and also talked to the hospital staff.

“We reached MY Hospital to investigate the matter. All teams will work in collaboration to reach the accused at the earliest. We will work on the aspect whether any organised gang is involved in it or not,” Syed said.

STF would also recreate the crime incident to get more clues of the accused.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra said, “We have been tracing the vehicles of similar numbers used by the accused. We have traced about 450 vehicles for the same. We believe that we will crack the case in a couple of days.”

Accused might be of nearby district

According to sources, as per her movements in the hospital seen in CCTV footage, the accused must be a trained medical professional. “She must be a paramedic, nurse, or some technical staff who was aware of the hospital building and wards. Police have been working on all aspects and her movements also believe that she might belong to any nearby district mainly of Malwa-Nimar region.

Committee fails to submit report, to record more statements

The probe committee constituted by MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit failed to submit its probe report on Thursday. The panel was expected to submit the report in two days.

Chairman of the probe panel Dr KK Arora said, “We have recorded statements of 12 more people in the hospital including the duty nurse, security guards, duty doctors, and the parents of the baby.”

He said that they couldn’t submit the report on Thursday as statements of more people would be taken. “We will submit the report in a couple of days. The report will be on fixing the responsibility and to prevent such incidents in the hospital,” Dr Arora said.