 Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur
Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

Chief guest MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan inaugurated the fair.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1,300 patients took benefit of a block-level health fair organised at Krishi Upaj Mandi under Ayushman Bhav. Around 358 children also underwent 4D screening at the fair.

Chief guest MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan inaugurated the fair. During this, a team of Ratlam Medical College and Amaltas Medical College carried out health checkups of patients related to heart, gynecological, pediatric, dental, respiratory, skin, eye, bone related ailments and distributed medicines.

The team also gave detailed information about the symptoms, preventive measures and treatment. The citizens were appraised and inspired for eye, blood and organ donation. Digital health cards were also generated. Selected patients with Ayushman cards would be given free surgery at Ratlam Medical College and Amaltas Medical College, Dewas. Block Medical Officer Manish Uthra, BCM Shankar Singh Chauhan, BPM Vijayram and the Government Hospital team were present.

