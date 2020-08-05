Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: 1992 ‘poster boy’ Yashwardhan is today ‘gumnaam’

Indore: On August 5, when the entire world witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya along with other dignitaries… Free Press in its endeavour, looks back at those who risked their lives way back in 1992 on December 6.

Yashwardhan, then (in 1992) a young lad just 17 years old, was actively participating in the Ayodhya movement.

“On the morning of December 6, Yash could not hold back his passion. Breaking the extremely tight security blanket thrown around Babri Masjid, he promptly climbed on to one of the three domes of the mosque around 11.45 am and planted a saffron flag. Subsequently, he blew a trumpet from atop the tomb catching the mammoth crowd and security personnel by surprise,”Journalist Ranbir Singh Hora of the city told FP even as he had goosebumps!

Today amid the glitz, hue… hype and hoopla, the poster boy of ‘The Event’, Yash, hailing from Rambagh area in the city, finds space among the ‘Forgotten Ones” albeit being the one who risked his live and treaded the path which even the daring did not choose to trek.