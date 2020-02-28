Attitudinal changes needed in governance: CM Kamal Nath speaks at CII annual session 

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath called for attitudinal changes at all levels of governance, saying it is necessary for industrial development. He said that while changing rules and regulations are easy, changing one’s attitude is difficult.

Nath expressed these thoughts while addressing the annual session of the CII MP here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.

He said businessmen, industrialists, startups, entrepreneurs, all have to change their attitude and only then will the state become the investment destination of the country.

Touching on the theme of the session ‘Business and Beyond’ he said that the biggest change in the future will be driven by technology like artificial intelligence, IT and robotics. It will depend on how you adapt to the change and CII will have a major role in motivating the industrialists.

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence have replaced humans. In this context, industrial units need to work for sustainable development.

Immense potential for food processing units

He said that Madhya Pradesh is the second-largest producer of horticulture goods in the country, but it figured nowhere in the food processing sector.

“We have the land and skilled people, but despite this, we don’t have the required food processing units,” Nath said.

Stressing the importance of setting up food processing units, Nath said that such units will help both the farmers and the industrialists.

Steps being taken to make State a logistics hub

Nath informed that Madhya Pradesh has all the potential of becoming a logistics hub due to its location in the centre of the country. He also asked the CII MP to prepare a proposal to this end

He said that we can also develop it as a dry port. Talking about air connectivity, he said that big companies require international connectivity and the government was making efforts in that direction.