ATTENTION MPBSE Classes 10, 12 STUDENTS: Prepare on short, logical Qs

Indore: Students attempting class 10th and class 12th Madhya Pradesh Board Examination (MPBSE) need to be more precise and accurate while answering questions, as the board has decided to get rid of ‘questions requiring very long answers’ for the academic session.

As planned for now, small logical questions will be asked, which can be answered only after reading the entire chapter properly. MPBSE is working on making several changes in the pattern of questions asked in the tenth and twelfth board exams.

Now, instead of direct questions asked every year, logical and comprehension questions will be given a preference. This was discussed in the board meeting of MPBSE chaired by president R Julania, who believes that questions requiring short and precise answers will ensure that students read and comprehend the entire chapter instead of just important parts.

Studying in such detailed manner is likely to help students prepare for competitive examinations, where test papers are designed on multiple choice questions (MCQs).

As per the initial considerations of the new paper pattern, there will be 30 percent objective, 30 percent subjective and 40 percent comprehension questions in the paper of 100 marks for each subject.

Earlier, the board exam was 25 percent objective, 75 percent short and long answer questions.

MPBSE chairperson recently confirmed this new pattern in the meeting discussing question paper pattern with the committee.