Attempt to sell minor’s newborn, lady doctor among five booked

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police in Khandwa district booked five persons, including a private hospital director Dr Renu Soni on Sunday.

The action was related to the delivery of a 15-year-old girl and the attempt to sell her newborn baby boy.

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said a case of delivery of a minor girl and that of an attempt to sell her newborn baby came to light. The incident took place in Kotwali police station.

A case has been registered against five people, including a doctor under various sections of the IPC.

A letter will be forwarded to the health department to seal the hospital for its involvement in the case, Singh said.

Kotwali police said those who were booked included Dr Renu Soni, a resident of Khandwa and the director of Soni Hospital at Amir Medical Square, Khandwa, Dr Sourabh Soni, a resident of Navkar Nagar, Khandwa, Sanjula Patel, a resident of Ahemadpur, Khegaon, Kamlesh Narvariya, a resident of Kherkheda, Harsud district and Mohasin Khan, a resident of Hariganj, Khandwa.

They were booked under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and under those of the POCSO Act.

The police said four of the five accused had been arrested, but Dr Soni is still on the run.

During an investigation, it came to light that accused had tried to sell the newborn baby boy after a 15-year-old girl delivered him at Soni Hospital under the observation of Dr Soni.

The police said Dr Soni hid the information about the crime committed against the minor by getting the delivery of the minor and by trying to sell the newborn.

Earlier, Kotwali police got a complaint about the case from a woman from Ram Nagar locality.

The complainant informed the police that the newborn child had been given to her after delivery.

As some people went to pick up the child from the woman, was suspicious.

She complained about it to the SP office. After an investigation, everything came to light.