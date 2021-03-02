Indore: The MP Budget 2021 is grounded in the 'Atmanirbhar evam Samriddh MP Strategy', and is focused on high investments in infrastructure-including the social and healthcare and providing job opportunities. However, some bold steps to increase revenues for the state as well as putting money directly in the hands of the consumers are missing in the budget. A budget of Rs. 6,436 crores for the Water Department; Rs. 3,690 crores for the development of Narmada Ghat and Rs. 5,000 crores for Tap Water Mission has also been amplified 3.5 times to ensure that water facilities reach the remotest villages. Also, solar pumps will now be used to supply water, thus reducing the power cost and maintain sustainability.

The Government has decided to establish nine medical colleges-which now would increase the number of MBBS seats to 3,250 and nursing seats to 320 by 2022-23. A Cancer Super Specialty Hospital will also be established in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur; along with one Police Hospital in Bhopal. Further 1.76 lakh fishermen will be brought under the ambit of accident insurance, and all these steps are much needed to increase the HDI.

Work from home projects, insurance to the fisher men, opening of incubation centers and investment in water supply and conservation will further help in enhancing the lifestyle and consumption. The state government has decided to upgrade the schools in rural areas to CBSE level. Around 9,200 schools will be opened under the CM Rise Scheme to upsurge access and quality in higher education institutes. The first phase would begin with the opening of 350 schools with an allocation of Rs. 1,500 crores. This would also provide jobs to 24,200 school teachers. So overall it's a progressive budget which will have an impact in the long term.