At Brilliant Convention Centre: 2 workers killed, 2 injured after falling from a height

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed, while two were critically injured, after they fell from a height while working at the Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) on Saturday evening. They were doing fabrication work and they fell after the scaffolding broke. The police are trying to take down the statements of the injured persons to know the reason behind the incident.

Investigating officer S-I GR Solanki from the Lasudia police station said the incident happened around 4 pm. Four workers were engaged in fabrication work at the BCC. They were on a scaffolding, working when the scaffolding gave way beneath them due to the weight. Two of the workers—Dheeraj Prajapat and Avdhesh Kushwah, residents of UP—died, while Shailendra Prajapat and Bhagwandas were critically injured. The latter two are undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

The police said they were not in a condition to make a statement to the police as of now.

It is being investigated whether proper safety measures had been put in place or not. The injured were also from UP and had come to the city to work for a company. The role of their contractor is also being investigated by the police.