Assistant Professor Recruitments: English Subject Applicants Can Apply Till October 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As all results of all eight subjects of Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam which was held on June 9 are out, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has initiated the interview process for successful candidates. Candidates from the English subject, whose results were released on October 8, have until October 29 to submit their applications and documents without a late fee.

Likewise, the deadline for subjects such as Sanskrit and Home Science, whose results were declared on September 19, ended on October 10. Applicants from these two subjects can still submit their documents with a late fee: Rs 3,000 from October 11 to 18, and Rs 25,000 from October 21 to 25.

Subject-wise deadlines for document submission:

History and Hindi: October 16

Mathematics and Commerce: October 18

Botany: October 25

English: October 29

Medicinal Saplings Planted At CSWT Campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT), Border Security Force and an Ayurvedic products manufacturing FMCG company jointly planted medicinal plants at the BSF Campus on Wednesday.

The plantation drive was conducted under the leadership of Rajan Sud, Deputy Inspector General, CSWT BSF Indore. All Officers, Subordinate Officers and Jawans of the Institute and Vijay Pandey, members of the company took part in the plantation drive.

During this event more than 300 medicinal saplings were planted. The programme is aimed at providing better environment through enhanced aforestation inside the campus.