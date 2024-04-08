ASI Survey at Bhojshala Day-18: Controversy Over 'Akkalkuiya' Found Within Sacred Premises

Dhar Bhojshala |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) survey work at Dhar's Bhojshala entered the 18th day on Monday, with the team expanding its efforts by involving more labourers in the work. Meanwhile, the key discovery of a well within the sacred premises, known as 'Akkalkuiya', believed to bestow wisdom upon those who drink its water, opened up a debate.

The controversy arises as Gopal Sharma of a Hindu organisation claims the 'well' is dedicated to Saraswati, citing similarities with other Saraswati wells and references in Vishnu Wakankar’s book. Sharma mentions his descent into the well during the book's writing, noting signs of Lord Ganesh still present through excavations.

The survey has also revealed an expanded scope of the temple, with excavations inside and around the Yagyashala. Despite the closure of Bhojshala for tourists, the ASI team continues to survey for 8-9 hours daily, examining stones around Akkalkuiya through carbon dating and other methods. The ASI team had previously surveyed the Dhar Fort Museum and Bhojshala, with ongoing efforts to extract information regarding idols in Mandav.

Security measures in Bhojshala are stringent, with Abdul Samadh, chairman of the Kamal Maulana Committee, acknowledging some objections raised by the Muslim community and expressing satisfaction with the survey process. Both Gopal Sharma and Ashish Goyal of the Hindu organisation expressed contentment with the survey's progress, highlighting the discovery of a pillar indicating a Hindu temple's existence. The excavation has revealed three generations, suggesting a hall-like structure inside. However, excavations have not progressed beyond this point.