Ashram Robbery Case: Accused used To Thrash People Before Robbing Them | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who were allegedly involved in robbery at two ashrams in Sanwer and Banganga area, used to thrash the people before robbing them of cash and valuables. They are also being questioned in connection with a robbery at a house in Ujjain.

According to Sanwer police station in charge Kamal Singh Gehlot, two accused named Mohammad Aas and Sahil, both residents of Moradabad in UP were caught from Jaora in connection with the robbery at two ashrams in Sanwer and Banganga area.

Four of their accomplices were on the run till the filing of the report. The accused are from UP and they used to run on bicycles. They used to target places in isolated places to evade arrest. Gehlot said that the accused used to thrash the people to terrify them before robbing them.

In a robbery case, they used a fresh stick from a tree and the police traced the accused after finding that they had broken the sticks from a tree from a village in Sanwer area.

Bicycles on which they used to run were also recovered. An iron rod and some cash robbed from Sanwer were also recovered from them. They are being questioned for their accomplices and they would be produced before the court on Monday.

After that the Banganga police would take custody of the accused on the permission of the court. Police came to know that a similar robbery incident had happened in the Bhairavgarh police station jurisdiction in Ujjain a few months ago so the police believed that the accused were involved in that robbery as well. The CCTVs and evidence are being collected by the police.