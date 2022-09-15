ASHA Diary Scam: Probe team check-in health dept’s store

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing investigation in alleged ‘ASHA Diary scam, a probe team led by ADM Abhay Bedekar, carried out inspection at the store of district health department located at District Hospital campus to check the orders and payments made to purchase medicines, equipments in last two years.

The team also checked the stock of the store along with seizing the documents related to the purchase and orders made by the health department.

ADM Bedekar informed media that they recorded the statement of health department staff who were involved in orders and purchase from the store.

District administration officials have also received a complaint about alleged corruption reported in the last three-four months.

The complaint reads that a payment of around Rs 5.12 cr. was made for purchasing 62 items (different quantities) at the higher rate than MPPHSCL contract/market rate. A corruption of around Rs 2.85 cr. has also been alleged in the complaint.

The team also checked the stock that was purchased through the blacklisted Rajya Upbhokta Sahkari Sangh and its empanelled firms including AF Graphix.