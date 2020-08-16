Asaram Trust Manager Death: 3, including prime accused arrested

Indore: Police arrested three more accused in connection with the murder of Ajay Shah, a retired engineer and the manager of Asaram Bapu Trust on Sunday. They were arrested from different cities and are being brought to the city.

Four accused Bhaiyyu Sonkar, Ashish Rama, and two others were booked by the police for killing Shah on the complaint of his wife Anjali on August 12. Next day, the police arrested accused Ashish Rama even as prime accused Bhaiyyu and others were on the run. Sources claimed that two teams were sent out of the city to gather information and arrest the accused.