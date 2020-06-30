Artificial Bee Colony based model can preserve patients data effectively: Holkar College study

Indore: Artificial Bee Colony (ABC) based privacy model helps in preserving sensitive data regarding patients and hospitals in very effective way, according to research conducted by Government Holkar Science College.

The research conducted by Prof Shivlal Mewada and Prof Pradeep Sharma of Holkar Science College and Prof Sita Sharan Gautam of MGCGV University (Chitrakoot) has been published by International Journal of Information System Modeling and Design (IJISMD), a reputed journal of USA.

Large amount of data is generated through healthcare applications and medical equipment. This data is transferred from one equipment to another and sometimes also communicated over global network.

The data also contains sensitive information regarding the patients as well as hospital administration. Hence, security and preserving privacy are major concerns in the healthcare sector.