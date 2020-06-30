Artificial Bee Colony based model can preserve patients data effectively: Holkar College study

Indore: Artificial Bee Colony (ABC) based privacy model helps in preserving sensitive data regarding patients and hospitals in very effective way, according to research conducted by Government Holkar Science College.
The research conducted by Prof Shivlal Mewada and Prof Pradeep Sharma of Holkar Science College and Prof Sita Sharan Gautam of MGCGV University (Chitrakoot) has been published by International Journal of Information System Modeling and Design (IJISMD), a reputed journal of USA.
Large amount of data is generated through healthcare applications and medical equipment. This data is transferred from one equipment to another and sometimes also communicated over global network.
The data also contains sensitive information regarding the patients as well as hospital administration. Hence, security and preserving privacy are major concerns in the healthcare sector.
“It is seen that traditional anonymization algorithms are viable for sanitization process, but not for restoration task. The lower accuracy rate of sanitization process is also a major concern of privacy preserving algorithms,” Mewada said.
Artificial Bee Colony (ABC) based privacy preserving model is developed to address aforementioned issues.
“In the proposed model, ABC based algorithm is adopted to generate the optimal key for sanitization of sensitive information. The effectiveness of the proposed model is tested through restoration analysis. Furthermore, several popular attacks are also considered for evaluating the performance of the proposed privacy preserving model,” said Mewada.
“Simulation results of proposed model is compared with some popular existing privacy preserving model. It is observed that proposed model is capable to preserve the sensitive information in efficient manner,” he added.
Sharma said it is seen that proposed privacy model obtains an average of 15.85% improved simulation results using all medical datasets.
5 reviewers examine paper
The research paper was submitted in October last year which was scrutinized by 5 international reviewers, one each from Canada, China, Norway, Sweden and India. The paper was eventually published in June this year.
“The research published in IJISMD is given the most importance because the selection process of this journal is very rigorous. In one year, this journal selects merely 18 research papers. The publication of research paper of Mewada and Sharma has certainly brought laurels to their college,” said Holkar College principal Dr Suresh Silawat.