Art way for better online learning amid corona crisis

Indore: Art is the new language of teaching in the era of Covid-19, when online education is the way to impart knowledge. Involving art is an essential lesson for schools to refresh education systems with innovation and experiential learning.

Coronavirus outbreak has challenged our lives and along with it, it has brought a wave of changes in our lifestyle.

While going to school to study was the usual and obvious way until March, it seems less likely the future of the education system. In fact, a major change that is bound to leave its marks on the Indian education system is the technique and way of educating a child especially in middle and primary classes.

Until now, teaching mostly involves a teacher orally explaining the lesson and further asking students to pen down essential notes of the chapter. Reading the lessons and then writing the answers was the conventional way of teaching in maximum schools.

Now, with the challenge of online education, the usual way of teaching has seen a transformation. The transformation from teacher-centred pen-paper approach to content based teaching.