Aptitude test for IIM Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management to be held on July 25

Nearly one-and-a-half month after announcing postponement, Indian Institute of Management Indore has declared a new date for the aptitude test for admission in its five-year after-school course i.e. Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

Now, the test will be held on July 25 in a computer-based mode.

“Computer based IPM AT 20 of IIM Indore, will be conducted on Saturday, July 25, 2020,” said a public note issued by IIM Indore.

The Aptitude Test was initially scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak the institute had postponed the exam.

It had also extended the last date for registration from March 30 to April 20.

Though coronavirus continue to play havoc, the Institute believing that the situation may change in next two months has fixed July 25 as the new date for the exam.

The Institute has advised the registered candidates to regularly check the Institute’s website and their registered email ID for further updates on aptitude test.