Aptitude test for IIM Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management to be held on July 25

Nearly one-and-a-half month after announcing postponement, Indian Institute of Management Indore has declared a new date for the aptitude test for admission in its five-year after-school course i.e. Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).
Now, the test will be held on July 25 in a computer-based mode.
“Computer based IPM AT 20 of IIM Indore, will be conducted on Saturday, July 25, 2020,” said a public note issued by IIM Indore.
The Aptitude Test was initially scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak the institute had postponed the exam.
It had also extended the last date for registration from March 30 to April 20.
Though coronavirus continue to play havoc, the Institute believing that the situation may change in next two months has fixed July 25 as the new date for the exam.
The Institute has advised the registered candidates to regularly check the Institute’s website and their registered email ID for further updates on aptitude test.
The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.
Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through a world-class education.
About exam:
IPM AT is national level exam of two-hour duration. Candidates will have to answer questions in every section within 40 minutes each. The entrance exam tests the applicant’s aptitude, logical reasoning and proficiency in English and Mathematics. For every correct answer, candidates get given four marks and they lose one marks for incorrect answer. However, no marks are lost if candidates do not attempt any question.
