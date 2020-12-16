Anti-Indian forces behind farmers' stir: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Indore: Minister for petroleum and national gas Dharmendra Pradhan here on Wednesday alleged that an anti-Indian and feudalistic force was behind the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new agricultural laws.

"There is a force in the country which is basically anti-India and feudalistic. The people associated with it are also against Indianness and the country's self- reliance. This force is behind the farmers' agitation," Pradhan told reporters.

The minister alleged that the persons who stood with China against its invasion (on India), imposed the Emergency in India, ran nepotism in the country between 2004 and 2014 are the ones instigating the farmers' agitation.

Questioning the farmers' protest, Pradhan said that agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has agreed to give a written guarantee that the system of procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP) will continue in the country.

“Then on what issue the farmers' agitation is happening?," he asked himself claiming that the agitation is being instigated to build an atmosphere against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to create chaos in the country.

He described the new agricultural laws as an important step towards bringing Indian farmers' produce to international markets and said, "The concept of 'one country-one market' needs to be implemented in India to enter the global commodity market."

Pradhan said that before the new agricultural laws, there was a lot of exploitation of farmers in the crop trading system and middlemen used to benefit a lot.

The minster also addressed a divisional farmers’ convention at Dusherra Maidan which was attended by nearly 10000 farmers.

At the convention, Pradhan stated farmers should rest assure that the MSP facility never be abolished at least during the tenure of Modi.

“Congress government had purchased crops from farmers for MSP of Rs 3.74 crore from 2009 to 2014 and we purchased for MSP of Rs 8 lakh crore in last six year. That shows our commitment to support farmers finically,” he said.

The minister stated that the growth of MSP on wheat stood at 41 percent, rice of 43 per cent and gram of 64 per cent.

He stated that the fish farming grew by 10 per cent, dairy business by 4 per cent and agriculture business by only 1 per cent.

“It is because that rules framed during British rulers had restrictions for farmers. We have removed those restrictions,” he added.

Indore to be hub of agri trade, predicts minister

The minister predicted that Indore would be hub of agriculture trade. “Like Bangalore is hub of IT and Gujarat is hub of pharmaceutical, Indore is going to be hub of agriculture trade,” he said.

“I foresee times when farmers will be selling their crops online in foreign countries through internet,” he stated.

Hailing Indore for converting water to energy, the petroleum minister stated that they have planned to produce 10 per cent of the total petrol and diesel consumed by Madhya Pradesh from agriculture waste.

CAA protestors are now against agriculture laws: Kailash

BJP national general secretary stated that the people, who were protesting against CAA, are now agitating against new agriculture laws.

“These are enemies of the country,” he said.

The BJP leader stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arivind Kejriwal and other leaders are using shoulders of farmers protesting in Delhi to fire at Modi.

He alleged that the opposition of this country is not responsible and patriotic.

He claimed that it was BJP for realized the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan” in true sense.

“We provided protective gears to our jawans and gave right to give befitting reply to enemies; we tested nuclear bombs to prove our growth in science and technology, and we brought in agriculture laws to provide freedom to farmers to sell its products wherever he wants,” Vijayvargiya said.

He stated that he would lead a rally of four lakh farmers on one lakh tractors to Delhi if need be to show that most farmers stand by new agriculture law.

Cong is a box of playing cards which has joker too: Mishra

State home minister Narottam Mishra attacked Congress party and dubbed it “a box of playing cards”.

“Like playing card box, Congress also has 52 MPs with a joker too,” he said. Taking a dig at Sonia Gandhi, he said that like Kaikeyi, there is a woman who desperately wants her son to be king. He stated that if the old agriculture rules were right, the farmers would have not been debt ridden even after so many years. The new agriculture laws are for upliftment of farmers, he added.