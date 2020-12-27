Anti Gunda Drive in Mhow: ​House in 15K sq feet encroached land razed​

​​Mhow

In the Anti-Gunda drive, the teams of administration and police demolished a house developed over a ​plot of​land ​measuring ​15,000 sq ft​, ​on Saturday.

Officials said that the house of Dr Hemant Hilore has ​been ​developed ​on land owned Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. Notice was given to him two days ago before taking action.

Pithampur CSP Shailendra Singh Baghel said that the drive will be continued constantly. He claimed that as many as 75% of the construction in his area are illegal or encroachment on the government land. Dr Hilore will be ​externed out of ​the ​district.

​HISTORY-SHEETERS' LIST BEING PREPARED​

A list of the history-sheeters will be ​prepared by the Mhow ​p​olice and Mhow administration whose houses will be demolished in the upcoming days. A meeting of administration officials, police senior officials and Cantonment board officials will be held in this regard.

ASP (Mhow) Amit Tolani said a list of seven to eight goons has been made. Action will be taken on them.

He said that Mhow city comes under the Mhow Cantonment the action will be taken by the cantonment board in which the administration and police will remain present at the spot for other formalities.